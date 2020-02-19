Finest Artist Nominees: Ngô Thu Hương

Ngô Thu Hương

Years of birth : 1993

Field: Visual art

About artist: Ngô Thu Hương is a young artist based in Hanoi, and received her Bachelor’s degree (Hons) in Fine Arts from Lasalle College of the Arts in 2016. Her practice spans a variety of materials, from oil paint and ceramics to video installations, and depicts the changes in self identity in various contexts, questioning cultural and physical boundaries, as well as the relationship between personal viewpoints and societal assumptions. She is the co-founder and curator of HypArt Vietnam.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, she was one of the artists to participate in Future of Tradition and participated in the Event Horizon group exhibition at the Erato School for Music and Performing Arts

