Finest Artist Nominees: Nguyen Duy Thanh

Nguyen Duy Thanh

Years of birth : 1991

Field: Dance

About artist: Nguyễn Duy Thành is recognized as one of Hanoi’s most successful dance artists. Starting with his passion with hip-hop, Duy Thành has been pursuing his dance career for the past 16 years. He is the first Vietnamese artist to add an Asian touch, both in the traditional and contemporary sense tot hip-hop, creating an original approach. Duy Thành has collaborated with many Vietnamese and international artists, such as Trần Ly Ly, Arco Renz, Heiner Goebbels, etc. and has received many personal awards in hip-hop and contemporary dance in Asia and around the world (VCCA).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, Duy Thành has had many outstanding activities, including the debut of his first solo piece, Thán, at Hanoi Dance Fest, in which he was both the choreographer and the artist. As part of the cast for Everything that happened and would happen by Germain director Heiner Goebbels, he toured various countries around the world. The British Council also selected Duy Thành as one of the two canditates to participate in the Cultural Connection program.

