Finest Artist Nominees: Pham Ngoc Lan

Pham Ngoc Lan

Years of birth : 1986

Field: Film

About artist: Director Phạm Ngọc Lân was born in 1986 and graduated from the Hanoi University of Architecture, Department of Urban Planning in 2009. Two years after graduation, he pursued a course in filmmaking and became an independent filmmaker. In 2012, his documentary The Story of Ones was nominated for the 2012 YxineFF Film Festival and was featured in international film festivals such as Visions du Réel (Switzerland) and CPH-DOX (Denmark). Ngọc Lân’s short film Another City (2016) was the only Vietnamese representative to be nominated for the short film award at the Berlin Film Festival. Another City then went on to receive a Special Attention in the short film category at IndieLisboa, an independent film festival in Lisbon (Portugal) and was awarded the Ingmar Bergman Memorial Award at the Uppsala Film Festival in Sweden in 2013. In 2019, his film Blessed Land was nominated for the Golden and Silver Bear awards at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival, as well as the Audi Short Film Award. In June of 2019, Blessed Land also won the Short Foreign Film category at the Vienna Short Film Festival (Austria), qualifying for an Oscar in Short Film in 2020. Phạm Ngọc Lân is now a directing lecturer (Thanh Niên).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : His film Blessed Land (2019) received many nominations and won international awards, including Best International Short Film International Competition, 48th Festival du Nouveau Cinéma (FNC), Canada; International Grand Prize, Short Film Competition, Kaohsiung Film Festival, Taiwan; Narrative Film, Sharjah Film Platform 2019, Sharjah Art Foundation, United Arab Emirates (UAE premiere).

