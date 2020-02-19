Finest Artist Nominees: Phan Anh

Phan Anh

Years of birth : 1990

Field: Visual art

About artist: Phan Anh is a multimedia artist based in Ho Chi Minh City. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from the Ho Chi Minh University of Fine Arts and his MFA from the Utrecht School of the Arts (the Netherlands). In his work, Phan Anh uses personal and collective memories as a tool to explore mankind’s physical and mental capacities in relation to faith through abstracted concepts. For Phan Anh, his artistic practice is always a sincere effort to particularize himself as an individual with a fixed role in the movement of social, psychological, and mental phenomenon. Phan Anh served as the curator for Zero Station and taught at the Faculty of Fine Arts at the University of Saigon. He is currently working as a full-time artist and co-curator of the experimental project Đường Chạy (The Factory Contemporary Arts Center).

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, Phan Anh participated in two highly regarded exhibitions, The Foliage 3 at VCCA and Singing to the Choir at The Factory Contemporary Arts Centre.

