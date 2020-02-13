Finest Artist Nominees: Trần Dũng Thanh Huy

Tran Dung Thanh Huy

Years of birth : 1990

Field: Film

About artist: Trần Dũng Thanh Huy is a young director whose work consists mainly of short films such as Look and See (2006), The Key to Life (2008), Life (2008), Story of Three (2009), Marble (2011), The Pursuit (2011), and 16:30 (2011). He was also the assistant director of The Lady Assasin (2013) and Super X (2014).

At the 2012 YxineFF International Short Film Festival, 16:30, the same film that won Best Short Film at the 2011 Vietnamese Golden Kite Award, received the Vietnam Heart Award (15 films were shortlisted for this critics’ choice award, including 5 that were nominated for international awards and 10 for regional awards), the Young Heart Award (for conceptually original films awarded by the Lê Quý Dương Company), Best Cinematography for Khắc Nhật and Vĩnh Phúc, and Best Male Lead for Trần Minh Khoa (Thanh Huy’s brother). 16:30 was screened at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival during Short Film Corner.

His most successful work so far is Ròm, his first feature film developed from the plot of 16:30 during the last seven years. Ròm tells the story of abandoned children living in the streets, struggling to get by and on a quest to find their birth parents. This film project has received praise and attention from the filmmaking community, with accolades from the Producer Choices’ Award – Autumn Meeting 2014; Outstanding Project – Hanoi Spring Course 2015, and endorsed by the Motion Pictures Association of America.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, Ròm won the New Currents Award at the Busan International Film Festival, despite facing issues of censorship in Vietnam.

