Finest Artist Nominees: Trang Linh Valerie Pham

Trang Linh Valerie Pham

Years of birth : 1993

Field: Visual art

About artist: Linh Valerie Pham is an experimental theater and puppet artist. Her practice revolves around studies of motion, puppetry, breathing, words and magical things. Her mission as an artist is to tell stories and help coordinate the storytelling process. Her works have been performed and exhibited at VICAS Studio (Hanoi), Á Space (Hanoi), The Factory (HCM), Soul Live Project (HCM), IFI (Yogyakarta), Brick Theater (New York). ), CPR-Center for Performance Research (New York), and Dixon Place (New York). In 2019, she was the representative candidate of Vietnam in Next Generation: Producing Performing Arts (Japan Foundation), Arts for Good Fellowship (Singapore International Foundation) and resident artist at Rimbun Dahan (Malaysia). In addition, Linh is also the founder and art director of Mat Tran Ensemble – an intensive community art association.

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : In 2019, she was among the artist collective that participated in Future of Tradition. She was also selected for the Solo Marathon artist residency at Á Space.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

