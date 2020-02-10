Finest Organizers Nominees: Autumn Meeting

Autumn Meeting – International Independent Cinema Event

Founded in : 2013

Years of operation : 6 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : An meetup event for international independent cinema, hosting skill-honing filmmaking workshops. “Autumn Meeting 2015” was co-organized by Cinema Land and DNY Production for the first time in Nov.2013 and on its way to become a look-forward-to cinema event that takes place annually every autumn in the coastal city of Danang.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: An annual meetup event for international independent cinema, featuring prolific directors, producers and actors in Vietnam as well as the region, and hosting many skill-sharing workshops for filmmakers, providing a space for international exchange for filmmakers around and outside of the country. Many international award-winning films have originated from Autumn Meeting.

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.