Finest Organizers Nominees: Bluebirds’ Nest

Bluebirds’ Nest Book Cafe

Founded in : 2015

Years of operation : 4

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : The cafe hosted the Kafka Literary Festival, paying tribute to writer Franz Kafka. It is also a location for individuals’ and independent organizations’ events to take place, as well as movie screenings and social gatherings where knowledge gets dissiminated.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Bluebird’s Nest is a dynamic venue for many community events, supporting activities in the arts & culture, creative, education and community development sectors by providing a free and fully equipped venue, as well as discounts on beverages.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

