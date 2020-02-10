Finest Organizers Nominees: Dom Dom

ĐOM ĐÓM Experimental Music and Art Centre

Founded in : 2012

Years of operation : 7 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Dom Dom opens training courses in improvisational-experimental music, hosts the biennial Experimental Music Festival – the latest one being Hanoi New Music Festival 2018, which introduced and exchanged comtemporary experimental music across Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: DomDom is the first independent organization in Vietnam dedicated to supporting the development of music and its potential for interdisciplinary collaboration with other experimental art forms. Known for their training courses in experimental music, and the biennial Experimental Music Festival, Đom Đóm is proud to be where many prominent Vietnamese experimental artists emerge.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

