Finest Organizers Nominees: Hanoi Rock City

Hanoi Rock City – Live Concert Venue

Founded in : 2010

Years of operation : 9

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : A dynamic concert venue for diverse music events such as rock, indie, experimental, hiphop

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Hanoi Rock City is a pioneering and long-time performing location crucial for domestic and international artists and bands within Hanoi, and has gradually grown to become a destination for a variety of cultural events, especially regular concerts by professional and amateur bands, attracting creatives, artists, cultural centers, and a diverse audience of Vietnamese and international youths. The venue has been a performing destination of choice for many renowned artists and bands.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine 'Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

