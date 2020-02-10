Finest Organizers Nominees: Heritage Space

Heritage Space – Contemporary Art Center

Founded in : 2014

Years of operation : 5

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : MAP – Month of Art Practices

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Established since 2014, Heritage Space is an independent art space for many interdisciplinary activities including: art exhibitions and projects, library, music concert and performance, education and exchange programs and other activities. This is an pioneering and active comtemporary arts space in Vietnam with a diverse variation of arts activities. Worth mentioning was the long-term and meaningful MAP- Month of Art Practices project, which provides opportunities for both young and seasoned domestic and international artists to practice, exchange, and learn about arts, together with exhibitions open to the public.

