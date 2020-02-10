Finest Organizers Nominees: Manzi

Manzi Independent Art Space

Founded in : 2012

Years of operation : 7 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Project “Into Thin Air”; Art fair “Art For You”

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Aimed to support the development of Vietnamese contemporary art, Manzi strongly encourages diversity of expression and creation. In collaboration with local artists and professionals, as well as arts and culture organizations in Vietnam, Manzi has hosted exhibitions, talks, book fairs, film screenings, concerts, and dance performances. Manzi is the host of high-quality exhibitions and initiator of piooneering projects such as “Into Thin Air” – an art project that challenged many boundaries, with an outstanding mergence of art and technology. Manzi also initiated and organized “Art For You” – an art fair with affordable pricing which sought to foster artwork sales, attracting numberous artists and the public of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and providing income for artists and organizers.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

