Finest Organizers Nominees: Matca Photography Community

Matca Photography Community :

Founded in : 2016

Years of operation : 3 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Annual photography journal Makét (transcribed phonetically from “maquette”) centers on exploring and recognizing the transforming photography scene in Vietnam. This is a publishing project by Matca.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: Since 2016, matca.vn has become the first bilingual (VI-ENG) online magazine that explored in-depth the contemporary photgraphy scene of Vietnam. Besides, Matca has co-organized exhibitions, conferences and specialized programs both within Vietnam and overseas. Matca is a photohraphy space that cares about multidisciplinary arts, introducing modern, avant garde language with a broad international network.

