Finest Organizers Nominees: Six Place

SIX SPACE Art Space

Founded in : 2015

Years of operation : 4

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : “Citizen Earth” project aiming to elevate environmental awareness; “The Bolero Effect” project, an attempt at collective creativity, seeking to chronicle community stories through the journey of music and culture exchange;”Workshop Art for Dummies” with artist Truong Tan, ect…

Hanoi Grapevine's Finest: aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest: Six Space is among the open art spaces that welcomes the connection between arts and multidisciplinary disciplines, centering working with communities, and non-art-professionals. Founded in 2015 by artist Lê Giang and curator Đỗ Tường Linh, Six Sense aims at creating a space to exchange art and culture knowledge between artists, cultural professionals and experts in other fields, Six Space hosts exhibitions, showcases, conferences, film screenings, and art talks.

