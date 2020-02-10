Finest Organizers Nominees: TPD

TPD – The Center for the Assistance and Development of Movie Talents

Founded in : 2002

Years of operation : 17 years

Remarkable activities/projects in 2019 : Film courses, filmmaking workshops and related topics; “Golden Lotus Bud” – Annual prize aims to celebrate the best amateur filmmakers of We Are Filmmakers (WAFM), a community belonged to TPD.

Evaluation from Hanoi Grapevine: A non-profit center for the development of young movie talents founded in 2002. Filmmakers and communities have emerged from TPD, especially those targeting youths. The Golden Lotus Awards is a meaningful annual award hosted by TPD to honor amateur filmmakers.

