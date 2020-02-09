Finest Project Nominees: Citizen Earth

Citizen Earth

About project: CITIZEN EARTH is a project by Six Space running from 2019 to 2020. Through various artistic, cultural, educational, and community-friendly activities in Vietnam, the project aims to raise awareness on critical environmental issues as well as encourage actions to make positive changes.

CITIZEN EARTH invites artists, historians, anthropologists, environmental researchers, scientists, engineers, educators to engage in broader discussions on art, environment and sustainability. Together the group will conduct research on various sites under effect of climate change, or facing critical environmental issues and then produce new body of works/ artistic intervention and activities in collaboration with related communities. Apart from art practice, a series of events will take place in 1 year and seek to bridge the gap between the expert and the audience, the knowledge producer and the knowledge receivers, the learned and the unlearned.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: 2019 – 2020

Organizer: Initiated by Six Space with the support from the global Goethe institute and the Prince Claus Fund

Activities: Walking tour, talks, workshops

