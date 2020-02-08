Finest Project Nominees: Future of Tradition

Future of tradition – a project connecting and displaying researches and creations on traditional art by young artists

About project: This project connects young artists with different traditional performance art forms to apply in practicing contemporary art, through talks with well-known artists, artisans and through a working process under experts’ guidance.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: October 2018 – December 2019

Organizer: Artists’ group Hà Thúy Hằng, Phạm Thị Tâm, Tạ Minh Đức

Activities: Musical theater, talks, exhibition, open studio

Reference link

To vote for this project, please click on this link

Hanoi Grapevine’s Finest aims to become an annual honoring event, organized and selected by Hanoi Grapevine and the audience community. The event seeks to honor individuals, organizations, projects and activities whose work in the creative arts has had an impact on the community, in order to foster artistic development, promote media coverage and further the influence of arts and culture on the community in a broader and more meaningful manner.

The voting event of Hanoi Grapevine ‘Finest 2019 and PAN Positive Network has received valuable sponsorship from the British Council, the European Union and the Vietnam Creative Cultural Space Project.

Follow updates on website and Facebook of Hanoi Grapevine Finest.