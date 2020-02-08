Finest Project Nominees: Krossing Over Art Festival

Krossing Over Art Festival – Dialogue festival between dance and other art forms





About project: Founded by the Vietnamese-French choreographer Sébastien Ly, the Krossing Over Arts Festival’s mission is to promote contemporary dance in Vietnam. This festival aims to facilitate the exchange between boundaries – intersections between dance and other art forms, between art practices inside and outside of the boundary, between artists and the public. Each performance takes place at a different venue, varying experiences for the audience.

Art form: Dnace

Duration: HCMC: 05 – 11 Apr 2019; Hanoi: 13 – 21 Apr 2019

Organizer: Kerman Company and Institut Francais

Activities: 15 performances in HCMC and 5 in Hanoi, film screenings, talks, workshops

