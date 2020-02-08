Finest Project Nominees: Made in Vietnam 2019

Contemporary dance workshop series Made in Vietnam 2019

About project: MADE IN VIETNAM 2019 is coordinated by 2 choreographers – actors Vũ Ngọc Khải and Tạ Hồng Hoàng Anh. Having vast experiences in performing and teaching both in Vietnam and Europe, they have shared their knowledge and skills to many colleagues and students of extra-curricular activities. This workshop takes the movement language as the foundation and inspires through dialogues with oneself and interactions with others, which makes it suitable for everybody.

Art form: Dance

Duration: July 2019

Organizer: Vũ Ngọc Khải and Tạ Hồng Hoàng Anh

Activities: Dance workshops

