Finest Project Nominees: Queer Forever- Jasmine Garden, The Magical Land

Queer Forever – Jasmine Garden, The Magical Land – the month of art activities honoring queer culture

About project: Queer Forever! is a long-term project, taking place almost annually, is a destination for exchanging knowledge, love for queer and Vietnamese vculture. Queer Forever! was established in 2013 within the Queer Forever! Festival, being a program by Nhà Sàn Collective. QF’s activities include queer market, dating, talk, film screening, exhibition, experimental film festival with the support and collaboration from individual and group of friends and organizations.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: 12/12/2019 – 5/1/2020

Organizer: Queer Forever! project team

Activities: Film screening, talkshow, workshop

