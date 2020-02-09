Finest Project Nominees: The Bolero Effect

The Bolero Effect – A rich performance project that features artist-community collaborations

About project: During 3 months, artist Moi Trần and community-based Ensemble 1.1 (consisting of over 20 music fans of all ages from Hanoi) has created a performance that features songs, music, poetry and performing arts, tied together by bolero music.

Art form: Performance

Duration: 30/11/2019 -1/12/2019

Organizer: Artist Moi Tran and support group including organizations and individuals

Activities: 1 performance launching night for private guests, 1 public talk

