Finest Project Nominees: “The Girl K…”

Series of art events and conferences “The Girl K…” project about the image of Kieu

About project: : In our time how do we read and interprete Truyen Kieu? From the Thuy Kieu character, what do we think about the image and role of the modern woman? This is the essential question of the project “The Girl K…” initiated by the Goethe Institute since 2017 and officially launched in 2019 with 5 programs: conference, experimental theater (in collaboration with the Youth Theater), exhibition (in collaboration with the Sachsen State Cultural Fund), film screening and a call for painting and animation creation.

Art form: Multidisciplinary

Duration: October 2019

Organizer: Goethe Institut

Activities: Seminars, experimental theater, exhibition, film screening, open call

