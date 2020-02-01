Opening: Sat 01 Feb 2020, 5 pm

Exhibition: 01 Feb – 01 Mar 2020

AGOhub

12 Hòa Mã, Hà Nội

“Flying Pieces of silk” is an attempt by both teachers and students to debut at the beginning of the year of Rat to welcome this significant occasion. This exhibition is the thematic compositions of the K60 students majoring in Silk Arts at Vietnam Fine Arts University that have been selected in the last 2 years, when the specialized model of a silk studio was applied.

The compositions began to delve into the concerns of each artist besides the improvements of silk painting techniques. This exhibition is like an “studio opening” in order to introduce to the public about the professional practices of specialty students of silk arts major at Vietnam Fine Arts University, with the desire to cultivate career love and painting traditional silk materials of young generation of artist to have more motivation for the next “studio opening” as well as confidently create an unique path in the extremely creative but passionate journey of art.

Instructor

Nguyen The Son

Free entrance

