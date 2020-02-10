Limited Edition Tradition
Sat 15 Feb 2020, 8.30 pm
Hanoi Social Club
6 Hoi Vu Str, Hanoi
From Hanoi Social Club
World traditions. Story-telling through music. Indigenous instruments from Vietnam and abroad. This is Limited Edition Tradition – a monthly exploration of global sounds with guest musicians from Cao Bang, Pleiku, Morocco, Africa, The Middle East and more.
Each month brings a different flavour, a new eye-opening style of the communication of emotions connected to the history of people across the world. Expect to see instruments such as the guimbri, oud, ty ba, doumbrek, tam thập lục, a wide range of hand percussion and other esoterica.
Forming the core of Limited Edition Tradition are our regular musicians from the band, The TranSplanted. Playing songs that come from the Gnawan culture of northern Africa. Each month we invite musicians or dancers to join in and add their own flavours.
The line-up this month is:
Amine Canamine – guimbri, vocals
Hà Đình Huy – Vietnamese, Middle Eastern and world percussion
David Payne – electric guitar
Thái Hà Đàm – klonput and bamboo xylophone
Zoh Irie – Algerian folk vocals
Sometimes hypnotic, sometimes uplifting, sometimes healing – come see Limited Edition Tradition for quality music outside your typical genres.
Tickets: 100,000vnd
Strictly limited numbers for this event. Purchase your tickets in advance for 100k at The Hanoi Social Club to guarantee a seat, or at the door on the night.
Follow updates on event’s page
