Sat 15 Feb 2020, 8.30 pm

Hanoi Social Club

6 Hoi Vu Str, Hanoi

World traditions. Story-telling through music. Indigenous instruments from Vietnam and abroad. This is Limited Edition Tradition – a monthly exploration of global sounds with guest musicians from Cao Bang, Pleiku, Morocco, Africa, The Middle East and more.

Each month brings a different flavour, a new eye-opening style of the communication of emotions connected to the history of people across the world. Expect to see instruments such as the guimbri, oud, ty ba, doumbrek, tam thập lục, a wide range of hand percussion and other esoterica.

Forming the core of Limited Edition Tradition are our regular musicians from the band, The TranSplanted. Playing songs that come from the Gnawan culture of northern Africa. Each month we invite musicians or dancers to join in and add their own flavours.

The line-up this month is:

Amine Canamine – guimbri, vocals

Hà Đình Huy – Vietnamese, Middle Eastern and world percussion

David Payne – electric guitar

Thái Hà Đàm – klonput and bamboo xylophone

Zoh Irie – Algerian folk vocals

Sometimes hypnotic, sometimes uplifting, sometimes healing – come see Limited Edition Tradition for quality music outside your typical genres.

Tickets: 100,000vnd

Strictly limited numbers for this event. Purchase your tickets in advance for 100k at The Hanoi Social Club to guarantee a seat, or at the door on the night.

