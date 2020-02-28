Sat 07 Mar 2020, 10 am – 6 pm

Bấc cafe & chill

133 ngõ 189 Hoàng Hoa Thám, Hà Nội

From the organizer

New Craft Collection Vol 1 is the first event ever specialized only for new craft collections, expects to bring a spring greenfield of creativity to you.

The alluring event is featuring 12 notable craft brands in Hanoi and 3 exotic brands from Sai Gon, Nha Trang, who Ra Rieng has selected during almost 1 year. New Craft Collection Vol 1 is a truly tiny, beautiful and substantial event you have ever experienced in Hanoi.

The event will last for only 1 day in outdoor space owned by Bac cafe and chill. 5 music sessions performed by Vietnamease and international artists surely will bring out a chill and cool atmosphere to you. Let’s hang out and enjoy!

Follow updates on event’s page