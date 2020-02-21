Open call “Translating Books – Building Bridges”

The European residence program for translators by the Goethe-Institut in cooperation with the Alfred Toepfer Foundation F.V.S. and the Cultural Foundation of the Free Sate Sachsen offers professional literary translators from abroad work scholarships in Germany.

Deadline application: 06 Mar 2020

The offer is directed towards translators of German fiction (novel, lyric, essay), who have their residence outside Germany.

The requirements for an application are at least two larger published translations and a completed publishing contract for the translation project, which you plan to work on during your residency period in Germany.

Translation projects from the field of contemporary fiction will receive preferential treatment in the selection process.

For this purpose our cooperation partners offer free accommodation to the selected grant holders.

Stipendiary House of the Cultural Foundation of the Free Sate Sachsen:

We offer four six- to eight weeks scholarships in the timeframe from March until December 2020. The scholarship is endowed with 1.500 Euro. Additionally each scholar will receive 250 Euro for food and living expenses. The Cultural Foundation of the Free State Sachsen will bear the travel expenses.

Seminar Centre Gut Siggen – part of the Alfred Toepfer Foundation F.V.S.:

We offer two six- to eight weeks scholarships in the timeframe from June until September 2020. The scholarship is endowed with 1.500 Euro and include meals (partly self-catering) as well as free lodging in the seminar centre, The Alfred Toepfer Foundation F.V.S. will bear the travel expenses.

Contact:

Andreas Schmohl

Goethe-Institut e.V.

Oskar-von-Miller-Ring 18,

80333 Munich

Tel.: +49-89-15921-852

E-Mail: [email protected]