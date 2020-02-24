Open Shorts 2020 Vol.3

Sat 29 Feb 2020, 06:40 pm – 08:45 pm

The Centre for Assistance and Development of Movie Talents (TPD)

4th floor, 51 Tran Hung Dao Str, Hoan Kiem Dist, Hanoi

From the organizer

Open Shorts is a series of shorts screening aiming to introduce audiences to a closer and fresher look on Southeast Asian short films. With a fine selection of new short films of young filmmakers, new voices of young directors from Vietnam and Southeast Asia, Open Shorts team hope to connect filmmakers with film lovers and contributing to the development of a stronger young filmmakers community in Southeast Asia.

We welcome you to the 3rd screening in 2020 of Open Shorts!

Program:

1. Infill and Full Set (2018, Fiction, Vietnam & UK)

Directed by Dao Duc Hai; Produced by Nha Phuong

Synopsis: An illegally immigrating heavily pregnant woman is stuck between the ethical boundary of being honest and being dishonest. On one hand, she was running away from the UK immigration authorities, and on the other, ceaselessly searching for employment as a nail technician in Vietnamese-owned nail salons to support her living. Unexpected challenges and complications continuously occur, severely trial the resilience of the expectant.

Cannes Short Film Corner 2018

Best Short/ Best Drama Nomination – Austrian Filmfestival 2019 / AUSTRIA

Best Lead Actress/ Best UK Drama – Oxford International Short Film Festival 2019/ UK

2. Unsteady (2018, Documentary, Vietnam)

Directed by Ta Quynh Tu

Synopsis: Having personal identity and nationality are basic human rights, but for these women – Vietnamese brides in Taiwan, it is extremely difficult. They have lived in a state of “unsteady” status – no papers, no identity, not even able to accept their own children.

The film follows a Vietnamese woman in her journey helping other women to regain their rights in another country.

Best Documentary Award in Vietnam Film Festival 2019.

3. Ballad of Blood and Two White Buckets

Directed by Yosep Anggi Noen (The Science of Fictions)

Producers: Yulia Evina Bhara, Amerta Kusuma

Synopsis: Ning and Mur, a couple who sells congealed blood for a living, face a huge ordeal when people stop consuming blood due to a shift in religious beliefs. But they are sick of all hypocrites.

Premiered in Toronto IFF 2018

Singapore IFF 2018, Jogja Netpac Asian FF 2019

This event offers free entry and only for audiences over 16 years old!

Open Shorts Team would like to thank Puric Pictures Fund for their support of our program, as well as big thanks to the filmmakers for letting us bring their works to public audiences!