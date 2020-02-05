Oscar Wilde and Americanism

Sat 08 Feb 2020, 9 am

Café Thứ Bảy

45-47 Tran Xuan Soan, Hai Ba Trung, Hanoi

From the organizers

Oscar Wilde (1854 – 1900), an Irish writer, was one of the most important authors of American aestheticism in the 19th century Europe. He was the pioneer of the “art taste art” at that time, and expressed his ideological ideas not only through manifests, but also through works, even through costume styles.

Oscar Wilde’s works have been published in Vietnam many times, especially two literary works: the novel “The Dorian Gray Painting” and the short story collection “The Happy Prince“. Recently, in 2019, an episode of 4 Oscar Wilde essays was recently translated and published in Vietnam, called “Art and craftsman“. However, his diverse and unique block of work has not yet been fully introduced to Vietnamese readers, especially in the genre of drama and poetry. In Vietnam, there is still no adequate and worthy research about him.

In this spring talk, writer Ha Thuy Nguyen will share about Oscar Wilde and his beautiful literature through the following issues:

– Summary of American idealism in the late 19th century.

– Major events in the life of Oscar Wilde and his worship of beauty.

– Idealistic thought in the literature of Oscar Wilde.

About speakers

Writer Ha Thuy Nguyen

Author of novels: “Earthly melody” (historical novel, Women’s Publishing House, 2004), “Cam Thu Quan” (historical novel, Women’s Publishing House, 2008 – Writers Association Publishing House, 2018), “Horse of the Sky” (science fiction novel, Kim Dong Publishing House, 2011), “On the other side of the door” (Short story collection, Labor & Bach Viet Publishing House, 2014), “Ancient Wild Season” (Poetry, Publisher Writers Association, 2016), “Paradise of the ceiling” (Historical novels, Publishing House of Writers Association, 2019), “Fall hunting” (Collection of general poetry, Writers Association Publishing House, 2019).

Free entrance.

Please pay for your drinks at the event.

Follow updates on event page