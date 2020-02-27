Run Wild with us!

29 Feb – 26 Apr

From the organizer

Join WWF-Vietnam in the virtual race for wild life!

Run Wild With WWF is a virtual race with actual running targets in which you can:

Run anywhere, anytime, and have quality bonding time with anyone (friends, colleagues, family)

Join with flexible ability levels and ages.

Save the most vulnerable wildlife across 05 countries in South East Asia (60% of the proceeds from the race will go straight to help WWF maintain the rich biodiversity of the ecosystems and protect species from poaching and illegal wildlife trade.)

Register and share to your network this run for a good cause!

How to join:

Step 1: Download and install the 42Race App

Google Playstore.

Apple Store.

Step 2: Register to take part in the virtual race at this link.

Registration timeline:

Bundle ticket: open til 28/2/2020

Standard ticket: open til 25/4/2020

Race timeline: 29th Feb – 26th April.

More information about Run Wild with WWF at here.