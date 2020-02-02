Home Event Listings Seminar: Young Vietnamese Contemporary Literature
Wed, 19 Feb 2020, 6 pm
L’espace
24 Trang Tien, Ha Noi
From L’Espace
Through a series of works by young authors that Nha Nam has published, and to broaden the view of young writers who have recently appeared in general, the seminar would like to mention some analysis and interpretation of writing styles and their concerns. Specifically:
– What is called a young writer?
– What are the young writers concerned about?
– How was the genre chosen by young writers and why?
– Observable writing styles
– About the trend of young people writing in foreign languages in the near future
Conference language: Vietnamese
Speakers:
– Dieu Thuy
– Young Vietnamese writers
Free entrance
