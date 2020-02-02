Seminar: Young Vietnamese Contemporary Literature

Seminar: Young Vietnamese Contemporary Literature

IF Hanoi

Wed, 19 Feb 2020, 6 pm
L’espace
24 Trang Tien, Ha Noi

Through a series of works by young authors that Nha Nam has published, and to broaden the view of young writers who have recently appeared in general, the seminar would like to mention some analysis and interpretation of writing styles and their concerns. Specifically:
– What is called a young writer?
– What are the young writers concerned about?
– How was the genre chosen by young writers and why?
– Observable writing styles
– About the trend of young people writing in foreign languages in the near future

Conference language: Vietnamese

Speakers:
– Dieu Thuy
– Young Vietnamese writers

Free entrance

IF Hanoi
Trung tâm Văn hóa Pháp tại Hà Nội – L’Espace
24 Tràng Tiền, Hà Nội
Điện thoại: (84-24) 39 36 21 64
[email protected]
www.institutfrancais-vietnam.com/vi/category/ha-noi/

