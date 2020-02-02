Subscription Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII”

Subscription Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII”

Piano Soloists: Annika Treutler (photo from artist personal’s website)

Thurs 27 Feb 2020, 8 pm
Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

From ticketvn

You are invited to the Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII” with the performance of:

Conductor: Jonas Alber

Piano Soloist: Annika Treutler

and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra

Program

L.V. Beethoven:
Piano Concerto No.4, G-major, Op. 58

Interval

L.V. Beethoven:
Symphony No.7, A-major, Op. 92

Ticket Prices: VND 300.000, 400.000, 600.000
Free delivery tel and more details: 0983067996, 0913489858

Performance duration (minutes): 1 hour(s) 30 min(s)

Break: 15

