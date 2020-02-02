Subscription Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII”

Photo Exhibition: The First Time Matca Space for Photography A collection of memories from a mixed group worldwide, sharing how they lost their purity

"Untitled Fictions in the Age After Divinity" Manzi Art Space A showcase of the works by Bàng Nhất Linh, Lê Quý Tông, Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, Nguyễn Trần Nam – four important Vietnamese contemporary artists

Spring 2020 Collection Hanoi Studio Gallery Spring 2020 Collection by 13 painters and sculptors

Exhibition "The Foliage 3" Vincom Center for Contemporary Art The third edition of “The Foliage” art exhibition introducing 50 artworks of different materials: painting, photography, sculpture, installation, and conceptual art

Exhibition: French classics published by Nha Nam L’espace Exhibition presents the covers of the most striking classic works of French literature published by Nha Nam

Exhibition: "Green river, blue mountain" L’Espace An exhibition of visual artist Le Giang

Flying Pieces of Silk AGOhub The thematic compositions of the K60 students majoring in Silk Arts at Vietnam Fine Arts University