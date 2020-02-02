Home Event Listings Subscription Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII”
Subscription Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII”
Thurs 27 Feb 2020, 8 pm
Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi
From ticketvn
You are invited to the Concert Vol.128 “Beethoven Cycle VIII” with the performance of:
Conductor: Jonas Alber
Piano Soloist: Annika Treutler
and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra
Program
L.V. Beethoven:
Piano Concerto No.4, G-major, Op. 58
Interval
L.V. Beethoven:
Symphony No.7, A-major, Op. 92
Ticket Prices: VND 300.000, 400.000, 600.000
Free delivery tel and more details: 0983067996, 0913489858
Performance duration (minutes): 1 hour(s) 30 min(s)
Break: 15
Follow updates on event’s page
| Hanoi Opera House
1 Trang Tien str, Hanoi