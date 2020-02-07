Sweet Love Afternoon Tea at Pan Pacific Hanoi





14 Feb 2020, 2 pm to 5 pm

Song Hong Bar, Lobby, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi

Transforming its much-loved afternoon tea with a romantic twist, Song Hong Bar will be serving its Sweet Love Afternoon Tea this Valentine’s Day. It will include a selection of Valentine’s Day inspired pastries such as colourful macaroons, lemon cranberry scones, dark and white chocolate with strawberry coulis accompanied with a wide range of tropical fruits. What’s more, for an extra touch of romance, guests will also receive a beautiful Valentine’s cake as a gift to take home.

VND 350,000++ per set for two people including coffee or tea

VND 450,000++ per set including coffee or tea, and two glasses of sparkling strawberry cocktail, one gift box of Valentine’s strawberry red velvet cake

Hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]