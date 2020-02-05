Exhibition “The Foliage 3” : Artist Talk 3





Sat 15 Feb 2020, 10 am – 12 pm

Vincom Center for Contemporary Art (VCCA)

B1 – R3, Vincom Mega Mall Royal City

72A Nguyen Trai, Thanh Xuan District, Hanoi

From VCCA:

VCCA is pleased to introduce the last artist talk in relation to “Foliage 3” exhibition. This programme features artists Andrea Orejarena & Caleb Stein, Tristan Jalleh and moderator Mizuki Endo, curator of the exhibition and also VCCA’s Artistic Director.

It is not uncommon in the global history of art for artists to take inspiration from their travels. For instance, we can see the influence of Japanese print on Vincent van Gogh or primitive aesthetics on Fauvist artists of the previous century. In contemporary art, however, this whole endeavour does not stop at an inspiration but often develops into artistic research. This process opens up aesthetic enquiry while at the same time allows artists to learn and understand historical context, cultures, customs as well as ethical considerations towards the community where they travel to.

For artists who participate in Foliage 3, how were their interest and perspective formed? What were the issues that might have come up during their research process? Please join us in this talk and discussion to listen to artists sharing about their practices.

About artist

Andrea Orejarena (b. 1994, Colombia) and Caleb Stein (b. 1994, UK) are multimedia artist duo currently based in Hanoi. Their art projects in Vietnam explores the memory of the Vietnam-America War through a collective creative process in collaboration with Vietnamese veterans and younger generations affected by chemical weapons used by the U.S. during the war. Their work embraces a more democratic way of examining history and making art that challenges the traditional barriers between subject and author.

Tristan Jalleh (b. 1979), a video art artist from Australia, is famous for works that are not only visually compelling but also convey profound insights. His works have been on display in many prestigious exhibitions and museums such as Experimenta International Biennial of Media Art and Sydney Contemporary 2015, RMIT Gallery, Powerhouse Museum ISEA…

Register here

Follow updates on event page