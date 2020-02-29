Women’s Day Buffet Dinner





08 Mar 2020, 6 pm to 10 pm

Pacifica Restaurant, Lobby, Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From Pan Pacific Hanoi

Women’s Day is such a perfect opportunity to treasure special women in our life and treat them to a candlelight buffet with all the trimmings of premium imported meat and scrumptious seafood, accompanied by sultry BBQ and a love-themed dessert station to complete a touch of luxury. Your beloved women will be dazzled by the tempting and hearty selection of culinary pleasure, indulging in the option of wine with the best offer ever.

Fee:

VND 899,000++ per adult

VND 495,500++ per child

(including half grilled lobster, lobster bisque, beef rossini and one glass of selected wine)

Wine Tasting Buffet:

Adding VND 399,000++ per person for an unlimited selection of wines from all over the world

Special Offer:

Every full paying women on Buffet Dinner will get a complimentary Dinner or Lunch voucher for the next visit to Pacifica Restaurant.

Exclusive Offer: Dine 4, Pay 3 at Pacifica Restaurant

Hotline: (+84) 901 778 318

E-mail: [email protected]