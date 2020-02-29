Women’s Day Buffet Dinner
08 Mar 2020, 6 pm to 10 pm
Pacifica Restaurant, Lobby, Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From Pan Pacific Hanoi
Women’s Day is such a perfect opportunity to treasure special women in our life and treat them to a candlelight buffet with all the trimmings of premium imported meat and scrumptious seafood, accompanied by sultry BBQ and a love-themed dessert station to complete a touch of luxury. Your beloved women will be dazzled by the tempting and hearty selection of culinary pleasure, indulging in the option of wine with the best offer ever.
Fee:
VND 899,000++ per adult
VND 495,500++ per child
(including half grilled lobster, lobster bisque, beef rossini and one glass of selected wine)
Wine Tasting Buffet:
Adding VND 399,000++ per person for an unlimited selection of wines from all over the world
Special Offer:
Every full paying women on Buffet Dinner will get a complimentary Dinner or Lunch voucher for the next visit to Pacifica Restaurant.
Exclusive Offer: Dine 4, Pay 3 at Pacifica Restaurant
Hotline: (+84) 901 778 318
E-mail: [email protected]
