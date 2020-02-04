Workshop: Press Photography

Sat 08 Feb 2020, 9 am – 12 pm

Asian Arts and Media Training Center

Floor 11, Multipurpose building, 169 Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi

From the organizer

The Press Photography Workshop organized by the Asian Arts and Media Training Center in 2020 will be completely free for everyone who loves photography in general and press photography in particular!

The content of the workshop will focus on the following issues:

– Conceptual and distinguish art photography with journalism photography

– Photo newspaper and status, opportunities, challenges of photo newspaper

– What to do, what to learn to become a photo journalist and journalist?

– Criteria and techniques of a beautiful press photo

– Career opportunities for young people in this field

– Share of speakers about the process and writing experience.

Presenters of the show:

Photographer Nguyen Khac Huong – Former Head of Photo Department at Nhan Dan Newspaper; Lecturer at CPVV Vietnam Journalists Association.

To join the program, please click join at the event page and leave your phone number just below the event’s post. We will summarize the list so that when you arrive, you can check in correctly because of limited seats.

Those who do not register please do not come.

50 seats available for everyone.

Note: Please arrive 15 minutes early. Duration of the program can be up to 3 hours

Follow updates on event page

Contact information:

Asian Arts and Media Training Center

Address: Floor 11, 169 Nguyen Ngoc Vu, Trung Hoa, Cau Giay, Hanoi

Hotline: 0364149193

Email: [email protected]