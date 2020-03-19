19+ Night: Shine Together

Fri 06 Mar 2020, 06 pm

Polygon musik

36 Cat Linh, Dong Da, Ha Noi

From the organier

Not a great concert or live show for thousands of attendees, SmartOSC has often held music nights to chill, love, and high in our own emotions.

This March, join us to welcome back the special events of Smart Women’s Day (March 8) and Smart Cu Day (April 6) in the 19 Plus Night: Shine Together version.

Stage 19+ Night with the accompaniment of Funky Smoke Band and Smartors & Friends promises to lead listeners through many emotions, eliminating all distances of time, gender, to look forward to one thing is the spirit of cohesion

STARTER with rustic, deep acoustic tunes.

SPEED-UP with modern, youthful Pop Ballads.

PARADISE with passionate rock music.

Along with Beer Party, Finger Food, Free Flow Drink is served throughout the music night.

Follow updates on event’s page.