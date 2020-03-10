CHẸP CHẸP – Dat Vinh Tran | RSVP

Fri 13 Mar 2020, 06:30 pm – 08:30 pm

The Hummingbird Cafe Saigon

5H Ton Duc Thang street, Ben Nghe ward, Ho Chi Minh City

From the organizer

“Chẹp Chẹp”. An utterance by the photographer after reminiscing about the 4 years in Brisbane, Australia. Like a lip smack, the photo series shares Tran Vinh Dat’s dreamy view from days of horsing around with his ‘blokes’ in a foreign land. As international students, the young men banded together as a collective to adapt to the environment.

Intermingled images of flora, fauna, and the detritus of student life create respite amongst the chaotic cycles of lust, hazing and herd mentality.

Dat uses photography to record this miasma and to commit it to memory, and to convey the inclinations, posturing and multi-faceted relationships of his everyday life. The series hashes out – and fleshes out – Dat’s nostalgia towards his own coming-of-age and getting lost and found in fun. Oscillating between observing to participating, Dat’s perspective shifts between gears of suspense – peaking highs of activity and lows of uncertain emptiness. “It is what it is”.

Please click “Going” at event’s page or RSVP to [email protected]