Film screening: Seven Worlds, One Planet | Episode 7: Africa

Seven Worlds, One Planet is a documentary series from the BBC Natural History Unit. The seven-part series, in which each episode focuses on one continent, debuted on 27 October 2019 and is narrated and presented by naturalist Sir David Attenborough. Over 1,500 people worked on the series, which was filmed over 1,794 days, with 92 shoots across 41 different countries.

About episode 7:

Africa is a beautiful and incredibly varied continent. From the Saharan desert to the metropolis of South Africa, there’s an abundance of life that lives within these areas. In true David Attenborough style, this emotional showcase of natural beauty comes to a poignant and hard hitting conclusion. It’s an episode that culminates everything we’ve learnt over the weeks and does so in a way that brings into focus the very real dangers animals on our planet now faces.

Seven Worlds, One Planet (2019)

– Genre: nature documentary

– Language: English with Vietnamese subtitles

– Runtime: 60 minutes per episode

– Narrator and presenter: David Attenborough

– Executive producer: Jonny Keeling

– Official website: BBC Earth

– IMDb: 9.5/10 (1,618 ratings)

