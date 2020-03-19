From now to 29 Mar 2020

From British Council Vietnam

We are delighted that our #FiveFilmsForFreedom – the world’s widest-reaching digital celebration of LGBTIQ+ themed film programme – has come back!

Five Films for Freedom brings distinctive voices from around the globe to screens wherever you are. The line-up of films, which showcases work by emerging filmmakers from across the globe, has been selected from BFI Flare’s programme.

Self-expression, homophobia in rural communities, coming out as a teenager, and finding love later in life – this year’s short films look at an intersection of LGBTIQ+ perspectives to explore love and acceptance.

We hope you will enjoy these short films – watch for free until 29 March 2020 via this link.

If you would want to watch and share the films, head to our Facebook page.

You can also join us on Twitter #FiveFilmsForFreedom.

