2:40 pm, 30 March – 11 Apr 2020

From Goethe

Daily Live House Concert with Daniel Hope – from Berlin

[email protected] – Arte Concert

During this time of isolation and cultural shutdown, violinist Daniel Hope invites artists and friends to his home in his living room. He is accompoanied by pianist Christoph Israel. They devote their concert to Italy and Italian music and film culture. Enjoy! (from ARTE Concert & Deutsche Grammophon).

Espisode 2: Daniel Hope, Christoph Israel and Max Raabe

Video recording (29 min), available until June 24, 2020

Espisode 3:Daniel Hope and Christoph Israel

Video recording (26 min), available until June 25, 2020

Espisode 4