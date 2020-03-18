Deadline: 31 May 2020

From the organizer

Practical qualification in the field of cultural management:

The Master of Arts (M.A.) in Arts & Cultural Management is a new, interdisciplinary course of studies in international cultural management. It was developed by the Leuphana Professional School in cooperation with Goethe-Institut. As an English-language, job-concurrent distance learning course, it is addressed to cultural professionals all over the world. The Master’s programme focuses on the opportunities and risks of current transformation processes for cultural organizations: demographic change, digitalization and globalization. The integration of experienced cultural managers from the Goethe-Institut guarantees international practical relevance.

The programme offers the Master of Arts in Arts & Cultural Management in various variants and so allows for adaptation to individual training needs. It is also possible to take individual modules. Prerequisites for study include a first professional qualification in the form of a university degree and good English language skills. The next programme begins in September 2020 (Apply until 31 May 2020).

Job-concurrent Master of Arts in Arts & Cultural Management

The Goethe-Institut offers worldwide digital and regional qualification and networking programmes in cultural management to promote the professionalization and development of cultural infrastructures. Its continuing education programmes rely increasingly on the method of integrated learning (blended learning).

International Master Arts and Cultural Management launches second round of applications