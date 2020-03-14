Open call: “Buddy bear painting project”

Deadline: 31 Mar 2020

VICAS Art Studio, Vietnam Institute of Culture and Arts Studies

32 Hao Nam, O Cho Dua, Dong Da, Hanoi

From the organizer

Call for Entries and Ideas “Buddy bear painting project” to celebrate 45 years relations between Vietnam and Germany

The Buddy Bears were born from an art project in 2001. The Buddy Bear has been an unofficial ambassador for Germany and a symbol of Berlin. Famous Buddy Bears are not only presented outside Berlin boundary, but are also displayed in many German foreign missions abroad. In 2002, the „United Buddy Bears“ arose. The show with nearly 140 Buddy Bears, as ambassadors of all nations recognized by the United Nations, takes place around the world, promoting peaceful coexistence among people races, cultures and religions. More information about the „United Buddy Bears“ can be found on the website.

2020 marks a special occasion for both Germany and Vietnam: the two countries celebrate the 45th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations. Vietnam celebrates the 75th anniversary of its independence. Germany celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Day of German Reunification and remembers the 75 anniversary of the liberation from National Socialism. Both Vietnam and Germany serve as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and assume key roles as ASEAN Chair 2020 and EU Presidency 2020.

Your ideas for the Buddy Bear Painting Project should highlight key topics of the relations between Vietnam and Germany on the occasion of this 45th anniversary. Interested artists should present their ideas (as individuals/ in groups) to the German Embassy Hanoi on the base of a rough sketch with a brief introduction and a list of materials needed no later than 31.3.2020.

If interested please apply per email to: [email protected]

Measurements of the Buddy Bear sculptures

The Mini Buddy Bears „Dancer“

Blank Bear „Mini Dancer“

Dimensions: H x B : 100cm x 60cm

Weight: approx. 10 Kg

Material: Glass fiber reinforced plastic (GFRP)

The project:

– Open to all visual artists

– Cash Awards for three best art works (1. prize 15 Mio VND, 2. prize 10 Mio VND, 3. prize 5 Mio VND)

– No costs for the artist – the embassy will cover expenses for materials needed

– Individual presentation of selected artists on the homepage and social media channel of the German Embassy.

– Selection & Announcement of 3 best ideas ( approximately June)

– Implementation of the selected projects with the 3 Buddy Bears at VICAS Art Studio (approximately July-August)

– Exhibition for 10 days at VICAS Art Studio (approximately September)