Open Call: Pop-Kultur Nachwuchs 2020

Deadline: 18 Mar 2020

Goethe Talents Programme: 18 – 30 Aug 2020

Berlin, Germany.

From the organizer

Pop-Kultur is a festival for Berlin, a laboratory for young, international pop culture talents and a unique and open-minded space for Berlin‘s music and creative industries. Organized by Musicboard Berlin, Pop-Kultur 2020 offers more than 80 premieres in form of concerts, readings, talks, DJ-sets and film screenings.

Pop-Kultur Nachwuchs constitutes one of the main parts of the festival. About 250 young pop culture newcomers of all disciplines will be introduced to ways of starting a professional career within the music and creative industries through workshops, lectures and networking options.

In cooperation with local creative businesses and relevant international professionals, Pop-Kultur Nachwuchs presents pioneering trends in pop culture. Pop-Kultur‘s fifth edition takes place from August 26th – 28th 2020 at Kulturbrauerei Berlin.

Goethe Talents Scholarship – Call for application

Are you a young musician, composer, singer-songwriter or instrumentalist between 20 and 30 years of age and from a transition or so called developing country? Do you want to work professionally in the music field, create or develop your own label or want to use your musical talent more target-oriented? If you have already gained some experience in your field, Goethe Talents Scholarship will help you to reach the next level. We are particularly looking for talents from the Global South, the Middle East and (Central) Asia.

Pop-Kultur Festival in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut offers a variety of activities to experience the Music City Berlin in the run-up to Festival: Studio visits, jam-sessions, short traineeships in selected companies of Berlin‘s creative industries, listening sessions and meetings with scholarship holders of Musicboard Berlin GmbH, visiting concerts, as well as many other activities. Networking will be a big part of the experience.

Furthermore, you will be joining the Pop-Kultur Nachwuchs programme taking place on August 26th and 28th at Kulturbrauerei Berlin. International professionals give personal insights into their work and share their knowledge through workshops, case studies and talks with you – lively and interactive instead of dry and read off.

Once more the programme offers places to talents from all over the world, enabling you to network across borders. In addition, you will get a chance to perform on the Nachwuchs-Stage on one of the evenings of the Pop-Kultur Live programme. Additionally we try to provide special nights for your performance to a public audience.

In summer 2021, one of the Goethe 2020 alumni will get the chance to return to Berlin for a month-long Goethe residency. The aim of the residency is to support artistic and cultural exchange through the creation a new piece of music in collaboration with a Berlin-based artist, which will then be presented in the official live programme of Pop-Kultur 2020.

The application phase starts on February 18th and ends on March 18th, 2020. An expert jury will select 10 talents for the sought-after spots in the program. The scholarship starts on August 18th and ends on August 30th, 2020.

Apply here.

What you can expect…

The participation fee, accommodation, travel expenses, hospitality (of 10€ per diem) for the period of August 18th to August 30th, 2020 will be covered by the Goethe-Institut. Goethe-Institut will also book and pay for flights and will help with visa issues. Additionally, Musicboard Berlin will give a free Festival Ticket plus access to Pop-Kultur’s networking area for professionals to all talents, organize accommodation (breakfast included), cover health insurance and public transportation within Berlin.

What we expect…

Every participant will have to prepare a short input talk (of approx. 15 min.) in advance about his/her experience in the music field thus far and about the music scene in his/her respective country. Advanced English skills are crucial to attend the programme as there is no translation available. You will be tested in advance by the local Goethe-Institut. You need work experience in the field of music. We need proof of at least 3 projects. You have to cover all additional expenses that might occur during your stay. All applications are for individual persons only. No accompanying persons can be sponsored or included in the programme. If you do not board your booked flight or cancel the programme on short notice, you are obliged to reimburse the Goethe-Institut and Musicboard Berlin for any expenses accrued.

Apply now!

We are looking forward to receiving lots of applications!

Contact:

Nadine Moser, Coordination Goethe Talents

Lisa Herzog, Manager Pop-Kultur Nachwuchs

[email protected]

Follow updates here.