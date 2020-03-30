Opencall: Research Assistant the Creative Industries

Closing Date: 12 Apr 2020

RMIT Vietnam

From the organizer

Research the Creative Industries in Hanoi with RMIT Vietnam School of Communication and Design.

Research Assistant (4-month contract through TalentNet)

A Research Assistant is required to provide research support to a specific project named Digitizing the Creative Industries in Hanoi: A Case Study on Matca Space for Photography and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.

Work type: Contractor, Full time – Fixed term/Contract

Location: Vietnam – Hanoi

Categories: Research and Innovation, Project Management, Research

Click here for more information.