Opencall: Research Assistant the Creative Industries

Closing Date: 12 Apr 2020
RMIT Vietnam

Research the Creative Industries in Hanoi with RMIT Vietnam School of Communication and Design.
Research Assistant (4-month contract through TalentNet)

A Research Assistant is required to provide research support to a specific project named Digitizing the Creative Industries in Hanoi: A Case Study on Matca Space for Photography and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.

Work type: Contractor, Full time – Fixed term/Contract
Location: Vietnam – Hanoi
Categories: Research and Innovation, Project Management, Research

