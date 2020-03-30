Home Opportunities for Artists Opencall: Research Assistant the Creative Industries
Closing Date: 12 Apr 2020
RMIT Vietnam
Research the Creative Industries in Hanoi with RMIT Vietnam School of Communication and Design.
Research Assistant (4-month contract through TalentNet)
A Research Assistant is required to provide research support to a specific project named Digitizing the Creative Industries in Hanoi: A Case Study on Matca Space for Photography and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum.
Work type: Contractor, Full time – Fixed term/Contract
Location: Vietnam – Hanoi
Categories: Research and Innovation, Project Management, Research
