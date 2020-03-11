Premium Staycation Package at Pan Pacific Hanoi
11 Mar – 20 Mar 2020
Pan Pacific Hanoi
1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
From the organizer
Here’s your reason for a staycation in Hanoi as soon as possible! Offering an intimate retreat, Pan Pacific Hanoi welcomes all Vietnamese residents and expats to a luxurious retreat. Embark on a diverse culinary journey with award-winning restaurants and bars. For 10 days only from 11 to 20 March 2020, Premium Staycation Package is available to purchase at VND1,900,000 net per voucher. Enjoy 40% savings when booking and staying until 30 September 2020. What’s more:
– Over 40% savings on Best Available Rate of Deluxe Room
– VND500,000 net credit per night for Food and Beverage in the hotel (minibar excluded)
– 30% savings at all of our hotel restaurants and bars
– 20% savings on spa services
– Complimentary Internet access
– Access to all-season swimming pool and round-the-clock fitness centre
Vouchers are available for purchase from 11 March to 20 March 2020
Offer is valid for stays from 11 March to 30 September 2020
For further details, please visit here
For package purchase, please contact:
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +84 24 3823 8888
1 Thanh Nien Road, Ba Dinh, Hanoi
Phone: 84 (0)24 3823 8888
Website: panpacific.com/hanoi
Facebook page: facebook.com/panpacifichanoi