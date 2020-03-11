Premium Staycation Package at Pan Pacific Hanoi





11 Mar – 20 Mar 2020

Pan Pacific Hanoi

1 Thanh Nien, Ba Dinh, Hanoi

From the organizer

Here’s your reason for a staycation in Hanoi as soon as possible! Offering an intimate retreat, Pan Pacific Hanoi welcomes all Vietnamese residents and expats to a luxurious retreat. Embark on a diverse culinary journey with award-winning restaurants and bars. For 10 days only from 11 to 20 March 2020, Premium Staycation Package is available to purchase at VND1,900,000 net per voucher. Enjoy 40% savings when booking and staying until 30 September 2020. What’s more:

– Over 40% savings on Best Available Rate of Deluxe Room

– VND500,000 net credit per night for Food and Beverage in the hotel (minibar excluded)

– 30% savings at all of our hotel restaurants and bars

– 20% savings on spa services

– Complimentary Internet access

– Access to all-season swimming pool and round-the-clock fitness centre

Vouchers are available for purchase from 11 March to 20 March 2020

Offer is valid for stays from 11 March to 30 September 2020

For further details, please visit here

For package purchase, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +84 24 3823 8888