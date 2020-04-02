Art in The Time of Corona
Deadline: 01 May 2020
From Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India
United against Corona – Express through art
The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) invites Indian and world citizens to submit their work of art, expressing their emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, quarantine and the fight against the virus.
Best works will receive major prizes and will be showcased online and in physical exhibitions in National level Galleries in India and aboard.
Expressions may be sent to ICCR in following categories:
Contemporary art folk and tribal art
Cartoon and Illustrations
Digital and new age art
The competition is open to Professional artists, Amateurs (all people undergoing self-isolation), Students and Children.
For details on partipation and competition brochure, please visit link.
