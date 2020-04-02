Art in The Time of Corona

Deadline: 01 May 2020

From Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India

United against Corona – Express through art

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) invites Indian and world citizens to submit their work of art, expressing their emotions, feelings, ideas and innovative thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing, quarantine and the fight against the virus.

Best works will receive major prizes and will be showcased online and in physical exhibitions in National level Galleries in India and aboard.

Expressions may be sent to ICCR in following categories:

Contemporary art folk and tribal art

Cartoon and Illustrations

Digital and new age art

The competition is open to Professional artists, Amateurs (all people undergoing self-isolation), Students and Children.

For details on partipation and competition brochure, please visit link.

Kindly help us spread the news and visit SVCC Hanoi’s Facebook page for more information regarding Indian culture.