Call for Artworks

Deadline: Due 25 Apr 2020

Rochester Contemporary Art Center

137 East Ave. Rochester, NY

From the organizer

We can’t wait to receive all of this year’s entries and get to work processing, photographing and installing them all! Each and every one of these artworks ensure that RoCo can provide engaging and surprising contemporary art programming! Despite the health crisis negatively impacting our budget, the sale of each artwork will help us continue our exhibitions for the rest of this year. Thank you so much for your participation and support! Please share our call for entries and share your process or finished artworks on social media with #RoCo6x6.

For Our Local Participants

Take advantage of our special 6×6 Curbside Drop-Off option for all you local creators available through Saturday, April 25!

Click here to learn about curbside drop-off!

You MUST have your entry form filled out prior to dropping-off your artworks. We will not be able to provide entry forms to you. Forms can be downloaded and printed at roco6x6.org.

We still prefer you mail your artwork via USPS however if you are not able to, we are offering curbside drop-off as an option.

Global Online Preview

Mark your calendar for 6x6x2020’s Global Online Preview starting May 15 at 10am! This virtual event is the first time anyone can view all of the artworks included in this year’s exhibition. This first look is a time to find your favorites and make a plan to purchase them, in support of RoCo on June 6!