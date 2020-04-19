Home Event Listings Live-stream Concert: Home to The World
Fri, 24/04/2020
From the organizer
Performed by Hanoi New Music Ensemble partnering with the Goethe-Institut Hanoi.
Hanoi New Music Ensemble will present contemporary and classical music from Vietnam – for the first time direct from the living room.
Program
1, Vu Nhat Tan: Excerpt from a duo for soprano and violin from “Five elements” composed by Vu Nhat Tan. The music is about philosophy of five elements that have formed the world.
2, Huy Du: “My beloved southern homeland”. Patriotic Song from the timer of the American War.