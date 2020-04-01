01 Apr – 30 Apr 2020

From L’espace

The French Institute in Vietnam (IFV) and BHD are pleased to present you the cooperation program: Respire: Le Cinema Francais A La Maison (Enjoy French cinema at home). From 1 Apr to 30 Apr 2020, you will have the opportunity to experience free and unlimited 12 French films, Vietnamese subtitles on DANET – VOD online movie system with official copyright.

Event contribute link

In the context of the current world experiencing an unprecedented severity of health crisis, the limited movement of each person to avoid any risk of COVID-19 virus infection and minimizing the risk of spreading disease is extremely important.

In order for audiences not to get bored of social isolation and can help discover interesting French films, French Institute in Vietnam and BHD company are dedicated to all audiences free viewing opportunity and unlimited within 01 month via the Internet, a collection of 12 French films – one of the world’s largest cinema.

We named this event “Respire” (meaning “breath, breathe” ) with the desire to bring the audience a fresh air and help people have fun at home to protect the safety of their loved ones, their families and those around them.

12 French films with Vietnamese subtitles are selected from the BHD film catalog. You can watch these 12 movies for free on the Danet system and on the Danet app at FPT Play and FPT Television systems.

Collection of 12 films with many different stories and colors showing the diversity and richness of one of the world’s major film industries. The films were considered for selection so that Vietnamese audiences could experience our cultural and entertaining gift during this time.

Films listing:

1. Les Ogres / Orges

2. Les Malheurs De Sophie / Sophie’s Misfortunes

3. Le Grand Jeu / Molly’s Game

4. Juillet Aout / July-August

5. Le Tournoi / The Tournament

6. D’une Pierre Deux Coups / Twos Bird One Stone

7. La Resistance De L’air / Through the Air

8. Les Vacances Du Petit Nicolas 2 / Nicolas on Holiday 2

9. Vendeur / Who’s yYour Daddy

10. Paris Pieds Nus / Lost In Paris

11. Voir Du Pays / The Stopover

12. Tu Veux Ou Tu Veux Pas? / The Missionaries

We hope the audience will have a great experience watching these 12 films at home.