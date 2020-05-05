Sat 09 May 2020, 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Líu Lô Arts & Craft

No 76, Lane 281 Trần Khát Chân, Hà Nội

From the organizer

I haven’t really sure what I’m going to do except sharing with you all about meditating and observing emotions. To be together with all of you guys in 1 hour and a half would be a wonderful time to me. We will share our presence, listen to every questions. Throughout the workshop, practicing silence is also something we do together.

I will prepare some flowers, tea and cookies.

Is this workshop for you? I don’t really know, just take a deep breath for the peace in your soul. Then we’ll decide it.

I’m Van Do, 26 years old. I’m doing nothing but enjoying my life.

Visit me here.

Quantity (maximum): 10 people

Participation fee: 150.000 vnd/person

Registration form: Transfer via the following account:

Do Thuy Van

STK: 103871505325

Viettin bank

Content: Zen01 – Full name – Phone number

Please send me a message to confirm after your transfer.

Follow updates on event’s page.